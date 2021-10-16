Founded by media, TV and film veteran, Paul Lambis, amid the perfect storm of the 2020 Cyprus lockdowns, the popular lifestyle and entertainment web show CULTURESCOPE has defied the odds to be powering through its second season.

Upbeat, engaging and on a mission to showcase the best of Cypriot, Cyprus-based or diaspora talent, each CULTURESCOPE episode immerses viewers in the broad – and ever-growing – network of the island’s movers and shakers, whether their ties to Aphrodite’s Island come through their roots, their birth, or as their home of choice.

Created as part of an exclusive partnership with leading English-language daily, Cyprus Mail, and showcased on the newspaper’s Good Living portal, CULTURESCOPE is part of a new era of digital-first entertainment that seeks to engage, delight, and grow a global audience with ties to the island.

As such, the show capitalises not just on the allure of small-screen content so beloved of the Millennials and Gen Z but harnesses the online potential to build and grow communities well beyond a viewing experience.

Crafted in a segment-by-segment interview format, Lambis draws on his professional network to showcase leaders, pioneers and influencers in fields ranging from acting and filmmaking, publishing and fashion, music, and entrepreneurship, in addition to radio, TV, journalism and athletics. He also shines a spotlight on lesser-known and beautiful areas of the island, ranging from tucked-away villages to artisanal communities producing and preserving traditional crafts.

Renowned personalities featured on the show to date, include celebrity cook and TV presenter Tonia Buxton, professional tennis player Marcos Baghdatis, psychologist Dr. Linda Papadopoulos, Stavros Flatley of the Britain’s Got Talent father-son duo, Greek pop singer-songwriter Evangelia, classical crossover artist and tenor Mario Frangoulis, President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK Christos Karaolis, as well as actor-comedians Angelo Tsarouchas, Basile and Cypriot Smurf amongst others.

Ultimately, powered by a modern website and active social media presence, as well as the efforts of its small, but professional production team, CULTURESCOPE has everything in place to chase a truly exciting and 21st-century vision: the re-brand of a little island, packed with outsize talent, extraordinary beauty, and the potential to captivate a viewership well beyond its shores.

www.culturescope.eu

About Paul Lambis

Paul Lambis is an award-winning screenwriter, author, playwright and director, born in Johannesburg, South Africa. Educated at the Johannesburg Art Foundation, he is based in Cyprus and is the Founder and CEO of Silver Thespian, an independent theatre and film production holding company.

As an established and award-winning playwright in Cyprus, Lambis has written, produced and directed theatrical productions such as 74 and Melina: The Last Greek Goddess to widespread critical acclaim.

In 2016, Lambis received the “Best International Screenplay” award from the Screenwriter’s Guild of Greece for his full-length feature 74 – based on his original theatrical production of the same title.

In 2018, his theatrical production Melina: The Last Greek Goddess received first prize at the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York and was awarded the “Best International Show” on Broadway. In 2019, his multiple award-winning screenplay 74 received first place for “Best Screenplay” at the 14th International Cyprus Film Festival.