Officers from the Cheshunt Intervention Team conducted a weapon sweep in Cheshunt on Wednesday (6 October).

They joined forces with Broxbourne Borough Council’s Parks Guard, who provided a guard and patrol dog, as they searched the area around Davison Drive.

Officers conduct these regular searches to look for weapons that may have been hidden in bushes, undergrowth or bin stores.

One knife and a screwdriver were recovered during the operation.

PC Matthew Reed, said: “We regularly conduct these kind of patrols across the borough as we know on occasion items are hidden away.

“We were pleased to remove the weapons from the streets as we continue our work to keep the borough safe.

“We also used this time to engage with members of the community who were pleased to see the work we were undertaking.”

