Plans to bring new life to an iconic building and create a multi-purpose civic hub for the benefit of future generations of Haringey residents in the centre of the borough have moved a step closer.

Cabinet last night voted in favour of progressing to the next stage of the Civic Centre’s redevelopment, which will involve compiling a detailed design for the Grade II listed building, as well as an annex extension.

The Civic Centre, which was listed by English Heritage in 2018, has a played a significant role in the history of the borough since it opened its doors in 1958.

The many legendary names to grace the building include Bernie Grant, the first-ever black leader of a local authority in Europe, and George Michael who visited to help promote the thalassemia campaign and his Cypriot roots as this illness disproportionately affects this community.

The renovation plans for the council’s Wood Green base, currently closed due to serious safety and structural issues, includes the provision of staff offices and public spaces.

Restoring the historic building will substantially improve its sustainability and reduce the council’s carbon footprint, a key priority for residents.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council said: “We have a fantastic opportunity to create a ‘heart of Haringey’ civic headquarters.

“This project enables us to not only bring the building back into use but also return it to its rightful place as a focal point for public life in the very centre of our borough.

“Our aim is to develop an accessible building that brings people together through high-quality community and public spaces. It can again be a home of dynamic, ambitious and thought-leading political debate.

“This is a place where the community can come and be part of the council’s work. In doing so, the restoration will support our priority of becoming a truly, genuinely collaborative council.”

The next major milestone for the project comes in January 2022 when the Cabinet will consider a report on enabling work.

By this point the current design phase and progress on the council’s post-pandemic ways of working will allow for confirmation of the decision made last night.