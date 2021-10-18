Citizens 60 years and over could be administered the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced, following the Cabinet`s decision last Friday.

All citizens 60 and over can get the 3rd dose given that a period of six months has passed from the date of vaccination with the 2nd dose. They can book their appointment via the Vaccination Portal as of tomorrow or they can visit any walk in center across the island, every Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 1 noon.

As regards vulnerable groups approved by the Council of Ministers on 15 October, vaccinations with the 3rd dose will be arranged after a telephone call from the Ministry of Health.

By 17 October, the booster dose was administered to 30,766 people. The vaccination percentage of the adult population with at least the 1st dose is 81.7% and of those fully vaccinated is 79.3%.

In the age group of 16-17 years, 41.7% was administered with the 1st dose and 39.4% completed their vaccination scheme. Finally, in the age group of 12-15 years, 27.6% was administered with the 1st dose and 25.2% received both doses, completing their vaccination scheme.