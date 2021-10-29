Partial Closure Order secured at flat in Potters BarOfficers took action following reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviourThe order will remain in place for three months

Action has been taken to prevent further anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use at a flat in Potters Bar.

An application for a Partial Closure Order was made by the Potters Bar Safer Neighbourhood Team, which was supported by Hertsmere Borough Council and Catalyst Housing.

It was granted at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 21 October.

For the next three months, only the tenant can stay at the property in Kimptons Mead. No one else can enter the address except for representatives from Catalyst Housing, Hertsmere Borough Council and the emergency services. Those who breach the order could face a fine and/or imprisonment.

PC Ashleigh Begg said: “We are committed to ensuring that residents’ lives are not blighted by those who engage in drug use and anti-social behaviour.

“If you have information about suspected illegal drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please do not hesitate to report it so that we can take the appropriate action.”

