The Ministry of Health announced that according to the Council of Ministers’ decision, as of today only those who have completed their vaccination regime will be issued a SafePass (vaccination with both doses or the single dose of Janssen).

Those who do not wish to take the second dose, from 18th October, must have a negative PCR or Rapid Test with a 72-hour validity.

Also, those who do not complete their vaccination regime after the number of days between each dose should take a PCR or rapid test at pharmacies or laboratories at their own expense.

The Ministry clarified that conditions that the conditions to issue SafePass with a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 in the last 6 months and with a certificate of a negative test (PCR or rapid antigen test) with a 72-hour validity, are not affected and will continue to be applicable.

The Ministry of Health also issued Monday the following clarifications and announced the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health.

The press release notes that based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, as of the 18th of October, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 12 and above must hold one of the following: Certificate of full vaccination, proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months or a certificate of a PCR negative test or a negative rapid antigen test result, valid for 72 hours.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

– Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.

– Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.

– Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes, the Vaccination Card must be presented.

– Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.

– Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Monday, 18 October 2021, the testing units in the framework of the Ministry`s screening programme, will be operating, only for the above mentioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

Limassol (5 units)

University Square (behind TEPAK Rectorate) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

My Mall Limassol 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Larnaca (3 units)

“Agios Georgios Kontos” parking area, Larnaka 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Livadia Square (next to the Bank of Cyprus) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Area near the Municipal Health Clinic of Aradippou 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nicosia (10 units)

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

European University Cyprus (graduation platform, next to the cafeteria) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery (behind the amphitheatre of Lakatamia) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nicosia Mall 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dali Community Clinic 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pafos (2 units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Famagusta (1 unit)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.