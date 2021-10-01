Greece’s champs Olympiacos are at the top of Group D of UEFA European League.

The red and white team from Piraeus humbled Turkish team Fenerbahce away from home after putting on a dominant performance. They managed to beat the the home team in Istanbul 3-0, in their second match in the Group D Europa League competition.

Tiquinho Soares from Olympiacos, in his second continental appearance, right footed a shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal, assisted by Giorgos Masouras following a fast break (6′) to score the first game point of the evening.

An early attempt was missed by Masouras (Olympiacos) header from the centre of the box misses to the right, assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross at 16′. However he scored the second goal for the evening with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner (62′). The final goal for the evening was also scored by Masouras with a right-footed score from the centre of the box to the left corner (68′).

The victory puts the Greek side at the top of Group D with 6 points.