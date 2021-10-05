There is no wrongdoing attributed to the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, in reports in relation to the Pandora Papers, the Presidency of the Republic says in a written announcement.



Commenting on reports in the international press, making reference to Cyprus President, the Presidency notes that “Pandora Papers concern documents, dated from 2015 and contain allegations for reproachable activities that concern 35 current or former leaders, as well as 330 public officials.”



The Presidency announcement was issued in the wake of leaked records by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and media partners, including a report in the Guardian, saying that “a law firm founded by the President of Cyprus was accused of hiding the assets of a controversial Russian senator behind fake beneficial owners in a secret report filed with Caribbean financial regulators.”



“Reports explicitly state that there is no involvement of the President” the announcement issued on Monday says, adding that investigative research clearly shows that “the President neither participated in creating, nor has or had any participation in such companies.”



According to the Presidency announcement, the government, after identifying supervision issues arising from companies whose legal status provided the possibility of non-disclosure for real beneficiaries (shell companies and offshore companies), terminated, already in 2018, the operation of shell companies, while a recent draft bill by the government imposes an obligation to keep a beneficiaries’ register for all companies.



Therefore “any attempt to reproduce unfounded allegations, serves nothing more that considerations arising from petty politics, to the detriment of the institution of the President and the country’s prestige” the announcement concludes.