No one has been taken by surprise over the involvement of the Nicos Anastasiades Law firm in the Pandora Papers. It has become routine for Mr. Anastasiades and his law firm to figure in international corruption and money laundering scandals involving billions of dollars.

What will the Presidency and the ruling DISY party say now? Will they say that the ‘Guardian’ newspaper and the BBC are fighting them? The only certainty is that Cyprus is being shamed and humiliated once again all around the world, because of Mr. Anastasiades and the government of DISY.