Proposals by artists who wish to represent Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 have been submitted to Greek broadcaster ERT. Amongst them is Nikos Ganos.

The singer announced his intention to fly the flag for Greece via an Instagram post: “Good evening everyone, you know how much I would like to go to Eurovision! I would like to inform you that I am at the registration process… I have 2 out of 3 songs that I can offer as an artist, and would like to give the opportunity to yet another composer who has a song and believes they can compete on the Eurovision stage!”

Nikos joins a long list of artists who have announced their intention to participate in the biggest song competition. Next year’s contest will take place in Italy, following rock band Maneskin’s victory with their entry Zitti E Buoni.

At the age of 21, Nikos Ganos took part in the Greek version of talent show Super Idol, winning third place. Before beginning his recording career, he had already worked with renowned artists such as Marinella, Giannis Parios, George Mazonakis and Kaiti Garbi.

His first digital single, released by Heaven, was titled Efiga.

In April 2010, he released the CD single Mbrosta, featuring five songs that became hits. Later that year, he released the English-language single Last Summer, which became one of the most successful songs of the summer.