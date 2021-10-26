The recently appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has reiterated London’s support for a settlement of the Cyprus issue based on the internationally agreed framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

Truss’ first public comment on the Cyprus issue came on Tuesday morning during a foreign policy questions session in the House of Commons.

The Scottish National Party’s MP Alyn Smith said that consistency in international law is vital for credibility and building trust, “none more importantly than in Cyprus where part of the island remains under illegal occupation.”

In this regard, he asked the Foreign Secretary whether she agreed that “the only basis for peace in Cyprus is a bizonal, bicommunal federation, and that any speculation such as the one we have heard to the contrary would be deeply unhelpful.”

Liz Truss responded that “the UK supports a comprehensive settlement based on previous parameters set out in the UN Security Council resolutions,” commenting that therefore she did not agree with the premise of the question regarding speculation to the contrary.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.