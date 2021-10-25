New Salamis had a tremendous win in the FA Vase first round proper beating Norwich United from the Eastern Counties League Premier Division 2-1 the reds took the lead from the 9th minute through Arti with a great left foot finish from outside the box.

Jackson equalised for Norwich United from a corner and then just before the break Ghana international Derek Asamoah with a calm finish slotted the ball into an open goal.

The next round of the FA Vase will be made at Wembley Stadium today Monday and the final will be played at Wembley Stadium in May.

