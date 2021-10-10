New Salamis have gone seven wins on the trot with their new manager Richard Georgiou and they had another great win Saturday beating Aylesbury in the Spartan South Midlands League 6-0. Putting them in forth position.
Their goals came from Charlie Georgiou 2, Derek 2, Yohan Penalty and George Lutaaya.
New Salamis seven wins on the trot
New Salamis have gone seven wins on the trot with their new manager Richard Georgiou and they had another great win Saturday beating Aylesbury in the Spartan South Midlands League 6-0. Putting them in forth position.