New Salamis, who play in the Spartan South Midlands League, FA Cup and the FA Vase have now won six games on the trot under their new manager Richard Georgiou.

They are 5th in the table after their 2-0 win over Milton Keynes Irish and are still in the FA Vase whose final will be played at Wembley Stadium.

The Club have a great history won the FA Sunday Cup and numerous other major trophies.

New Salamis are looking for a secretary whose role will include liasing with the FA and General duties To apply, email: [email protected] or call 07734 167 209.