The MoU in the field of Diaspora signed during the trilateral summit of Greece, Egypt and Cyprus, strengthens the relations of the communities of the three countries throughout the world, said Egyptian Diaspora Minister Nabila Makram.

According to an official press release issued by the Egyptian Ministry for Immigration and affairs of Egyptians abroad, the Minister emphasised that the memorandum of understanding, including focus on supporting the combined cooperation efforts of the three nations, with a view to maintaining their national identity through their representative entities (cultural, social, sports clubs, etc.) to deepen relationships between peoples, as well as stimulating events, celebrations of national events and holidays.

The MoU was signed by Greek Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks, Andrea Katsanioti, Presidential Commissioner for Expatriate Cypriots, Photis Photiou and Makram on Tuesday.

Makram said it has been agreed to cooperate with communities and encourage mechanisms to exchange information and experiences, and promote shared values and collective interests abroad, to achieve the best cooperation on expatriate issues, primarily youth and future investment.

In addition, the MoU is a complement to the fruitful cooperation with the Greek and Cypriot sides in the framework of strengthening relations between Cyprus, Greek and Egyptian communities around the world, and based on the common links the three cooperation parties have for their communities, completing the ′′ NOSTOS-Root Revival ′′ initiative, which confirms the firmness of Greek Cypriot relations throughout history.

The Minister of Immigration noted that the Egyptian state is keen to cooperate with the people of the Mediterranean Sea and to restore historical and civilizational roots that affirm the uniqueness and leadership of the Egyptian state, alongside confront illegal immigration and combat terrorism, as well as maximise economic cooperation between the three peoples.