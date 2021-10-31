Cyprus, with a budget of 1.2 billion euros from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, will finance a total of 133 investments and reforms by 2026, that will address long-term weaknesses and radically change the image of the country, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis, said on Friday, during an Environmental Awards ceremony held in Nicosia.



According to a PIO press release, Kadis pointed out that local authorities could make good use of the investments of the Plan, that concern among others green technologies for reduction of pollution, ecological design of buildings for better energy efficiency, a network of green points for waste management and electric car charging systems.



He added that it is important for local authorities, businesses and citizens to work together to achieve the goal for a sustainable urban development, promoting good practices that have been proven to have a positive impact on both the urban environment and the quality of life.



Kadis also noted that the policies of the European Union, particularly the new, more sustainable and environmentally friendly growth model pursued through the European Green Deal, will make a decisive contribution in that direction.