9-month memorial service

The 9-month memorial service of our beloved Sotira (Sindy) Constantinou will take place on Sunday 10 October 2021, at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, at 13:15 and we invite anyone who honours her memory to attend.

Τελούμε την Κυριακή 10 Οκτωβρίου 2021, το 9μηνο μνημόσυνο της αγαπημένη μας Σωτήρας (Σίντυ) Κωνσταντίνου στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ, στις 13:15μμ και καλούμε όλους όσοι τιμούν την μνήμη της όπως παραβρεθούν.