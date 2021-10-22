A man has been sentenced to life in prison following the fatal stabbing of Jack Ampadu in Kentish Town.

Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 38 (16.05.83) of Highgate Road, NW5 was found guilty at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 15 October of the murder of Jack Ampadu in February.

He was sentenced at the same court today (21.10.21) to life in prison and will have to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison; less 214 days already served.

If released from prison he will remain on licence for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, the lead investigator, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked assault on a man who was – up until that moment – friends with the defendant.

“The ferocity of the attack was clear to see and left Jack Ampadu with a number of injuries which proved fatal. Shortly after the murder, Stewart-Akers pretended to be a victim but his ruse was identified and he was arrested by quick thinking officers.

“Our thoughts remain with Jack’s family, I can only hope that seeing the man responsible convicted and imprisoned will bring them some comfort.”

Police were called to a communal area at flats on Highgate Road, NW5 shortly before 19:40hrs on Monday, 15 February. They attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found 37-year-old Jack Ampadu suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination held at St Pancras Mortuary established the cause of death as a stab injury.

Upon arrival at the flats, officers were met by Stewart-Akers who claimed that Ampadu and his friend were still fighting on the landing; he quickly left the scene.

He was seen running away by additional officers, stopped and arrested.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command launched a murder investigation. They quickly established that Jack had been friends with Stewart-Akers. On the evening of the murder, he had gone to visit him but an argument broke out between the two.

Jack left the flat but was followed by Stewart-Akers onto the landing where he launched a ferocious attack with a kitchen knife.

A review of CCTV footage confirmed what officers had been told, and captured the moment of the fatal stabbing.

A second man who was arrested was later released with no further action.