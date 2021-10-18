A man admitted to causing the death of a man in Enfield has been jailed for more than seven years.

Rayshawn Collins, 18 (22.12.02), of Durants Road, Enfield, was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey on Friday, 12 October. He had previously pleaded guilty on Monday, 26 July to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm and possession of a blade.

He was sentenced along with four other men following a violence attack that took place on Hertford Road in May 20171 and resulted in the death of Joao Ricardo Gomes.

Thierry Edusei, 19 (05.02.02) of Beechcroft Court, Haringey, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Mark Carroll, 18 (08.10.02), of Church Street, Enfield, was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Dean Townsend, 21 (07.08.00) of Osbourne Road, Enfield was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Ives Kabengele, 18 (27.05.03) of Holmwood Road, Enfield was sentenced to a 12-month detention training order.

All four pleaded guilty to violent disorder at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 5 August.

The court heard how the victim was part of a group who had left a music event in Hertford Road when they were attacked at approximately 22:30hrs on 13 May 2017.

After the event was closed down a large group of people began to congregate outside the venue. Joao was at the event with ten friends. Seven members of the group made their way towards a nearby bus stop to make their way home. While they waited, Joao and two others went back to the venue to request a refund on their entry fee.

The group at the bus stop became surrounded by a large gang wearing masks and dark clothing who tried to take their bags and go through their pockets. As members of the group tried to resist and move away the attackers showed that some of them were carrying large knives.

Joao and his two friends were alerted to what was happening and they rushed over to bravely help their friends. As they did, violence escalated and fist fights began as the group tried to defend themselves.

As the violence intensified some of the group managed to run away. Joao remained trying to protect himself from attackers. One of the victims ran off but was kicked, punched and stabbed with a knife. His injuries were not life threatening.

The other victim, who was unconnected the group, got in the way of an attack intended for Joao and received a knife injury to his arm.

Joao was then stabbed in the chest. Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency responders he died at the scene.

Officers identified the offenders through detailed analysis of CCTV footage, photographs, witness accounts and phone evidence.

Detective Sergeant Paul Pringle, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “This violent and horrendous attack has led to a young life being needlessly lost and two others being seriously harmed due to knife crime on our streets.

“We hope this result at least brings some comfort to Joao’s family Knowing that those responsible for this death have been held to account. They have shown great dignity and courage throughout the long investigation process. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

