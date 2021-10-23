A man has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment after carrying out three random attacks and stabbings.

Evans Innocent, 45 (19.02.76), of no fixed abode, was jailed at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 21 October after being found guilty at an earlier hearing of:

– one count of attempted murder: sentenced to 25 years;

– two counts of wounding with intent: sentenced to six years each;

– seven counts of possession of an offensive weapon: sentenced to two years.

All sentences to run concurrently.

The 25 year sentence was reduced to 21 years, after mitigation was presented regarding his mental health. Innocent will serve a minimum of 14 years, before being considered for parole.

The court heard that shortly after 06:00hrs on 21 April 2020, the victim arrived outside her work address in Islington, ready to start her shift.

As she walked through the parking area, she heard someone running behind her and felt a bang to the head. She was then stabbed repeatedly in a sudden and brutal attack.

The attacker ran off taking the weapon with him.

The victim was taken to a hospital in central London with four stab wounds to her head, neck and left shoulder. Fortunately she survived.

The following day when police returned to the area to continue examining the scene of the attack, and for reassurance and safety patrols, they saw the defendant on the street who was armed with four weapons. Officers arrested him.

One of the weapons in the defendant’s possession was a black-handled knife with a large blade.

The knife was examined by a forensic scientist and the victim’s DNA was recovered from the tip of the blade.

In addition to the knife, police seized an iPhone XS with a SIM card, four Oyster cards and clothing including a black jacket and a black balaclava.

Officers used a range of tactics at their disposal to link him to two other occasions where male members of the public had been randomly stabbed on 3 April 2020 and 7 April 2020. This was despite his extensive attempts to disguise his identity with masks and gloves.

In each case, data from the mobile phone and Oyster cards found in Innocent’s possession at the time of his arrest, and CCTV taken from the surrounding areas, showed him to be in the vicinity at the time of the attacks.

Innocent denied all allegations in interview but was charged on 24 April 2020.

Detective Constable Russell Harvey, who led the investigation, said: “This was a series of premeditated, unprovoked attacks without any warning or motive. Innocent deliberately went out on the streets looking to cause harm to people in the community and his actions were nothing short of horrific. Then following his arrest, he attempted at every single stage to frustrate and hinder our investigation, even when cross examined in the box.

“Thanks to a dedicated investigation by Central North CID officers, he was quickly identified and linked to further offences by CCTV, Oyster card and phone data. I am really pleased that we could bring some closure and justice to the victims who suffered through such awful ordeals. These random attacks left them with serious injuries and it is incredibly fortunate that they all survived.

“The result today reflects the violence of Innocent’s actions. It is undeniable that a very dangerous man has been taken off the streets.

“I know that there are heightened concerns about violence against women in our city and we are working tirelessly to solve this type of crime. The Met remains committed and dedicated to tackling violent crime and removing dangerous weapons from our communities and putting and violent offenders behind bars.”