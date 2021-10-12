A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Primrose Hill .

Police were called to Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill shortly before 01:00hrs on Sunday, 10 October following reports of a disturbance.

A woman was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has since been named as 37-year-old Nicole Hurley. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

Jason Bell, 40 (17.07.81) of Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill was arrested later the same day and was charged on Monday, 11 October with the following offences:

Murder of Nicole Hurley.False imprisonment in relation to a third party.Driving a motor vehicle dangerously in the early hours of Sunday, 10 October.Driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.

Bell was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 12 October.