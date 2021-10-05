Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman from Highgate have charged a man with murder.

Serkan Kaygusuz, 41 (06.04.80) of Sparsholt Road, Islington is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5 October.

He has also been charged with two counts of theft.

70-year-old Norma Girolami, from Highgate, was reported missing to police on Monday, 20 September.

As a result of police enquiries, officers became increasing concerned that some harm may have come to Norma.

They have conducted searches of several addresses and have contacted friends and relatives, but so far have been unable to locate her.

A 34-year-old woman [B] who was arrested in connection with the investigation has been bailed until a date later this month.