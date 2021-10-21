The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that for there to be stability in Cyprus, the existing system of guarantees and withdrawal of foreign troops is necessary.

The Ministry’s position was made as Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

It said that Russia firmly supports a viable and fair solution to the Cyprus issue on the basis of the international legal framework, as defined by UN resolutions for a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and single international personality.

It pointed out that Russia is not in favour of a revision of the model for a Cyprus solution, or a change in the negotiating framework.

It said that the main thing is to abolish the existing system of guarantees and the withdrawal of foreign troops to bring about long-term stability on the island.

The withdrawal of foreign military units is necessary for long-term stability on the island, it added.

“Our country supports the efforts undertaken by the UNSG in the framework of his good offices` mission to resume the bicommunal dialogue”, it concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.