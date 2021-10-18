A meeting took place today, Monday 18 October, between an AKEL delegation headed by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou and a delegation of the Larnaca City Municipal Council headed by Mayor Andreas Vyras.

The Mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras briefed the AKEL delegation about the longstanding problems facing the Municipality of Larnaca. The relocation of the oil and gas tanks and the Larnaca Port – Marina, are in the process of being resolved. A.Vyras also briefed the AKEL delegation about the other major projects underway in the Municipality.

The main demand raised by the Mayor is the creation of a public University Marine Sciences Faculty. Although the University Faculty was in the final stage of its approval, the Anastasiades-DISY government via the Education Minister briefed the Municipality that it will not proceed with its implementation. This is a project, which, as the Mayor said, concerns the whole of the District of Larnaca.

The General Secretary of AKEL assured the Mayor and the delegation of the Municipal Council that AKEL will support every effort by the Municipality of Larnaca for the development and prosperity of the city and to address the problems the Municipality and the Larnaca District are facing, as it has always been doing.

The AKEL delegation included the AKEL Larnaca District Secretary Larnaca Chrystalla Antoniou, AKEL Larnaca MP Andreas Pasiourtides and THE member of the Party’s District Committee Renos Georgiou.