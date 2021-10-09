On Sunday 10 and 17 October, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be hosting NFL games which will both kick off at 14:30:

Sunday 10 October: Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets

Sunday 17 October Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins

The Victoria line, London Overground, rail and bus services in the area are expected to be very busy before and after the event. The match day road closure of the High Road will be in place between 04:30 and 19:00.

Spectators and local residents are advised to leave plenty of time for their journeys throughout the day and should expect queues to enter stations after the game. Plan your journey before you leave.

Victoria line

The Victoria line is expected to be very busy as follows:

Northbound services towards Seven Sisters between 10:30 and 13:30

Southbound services from Tottenham Hale between between 18:00 and 20:00

If you can travel outside these times, your journey will be easier.

For the NFL game, fans should take the Victoria line to either Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale and walk, using the signed routes. Avoid interchange from the Victoria line to London Overground at Seven Sisters as northbound Overground services are expected to be full upon arrival at Seven Sisters.

Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale stations are likely be very busy between 10:00 – 13:00 and between 18:00 – 20:00. A managed queuing system will in operation after the game at both stations, however, it is generally easier to board the Victoria line at Tottenham Hale station after the match. Please follow advice from police, stewards and TfL staff.

London Overground

Before the game fans are advised to board at Liverpool Street for services towards White Hart Lane. Northbound trains are expected to be full on arrival at Seven Sisters. At Seven Sisters all access to London Overground will be via a queue at the event day entrance on Birstall Road. All interchange from the Victoria line onto the Overground will require exiting and re-entering the station via the queue at event day entrance.

After the game there will be a managed queueing system in place at White Hart Lane. For journeys to central London and beyond you are advised to stay on the train to Liverpool Street and change to Tube services there, as there will be queues at Seven Sisters for the Victoria line.

Bus services

All traffic, including bus routes 149, 192, 259, 279, 318, 341, 349 and W3 will be diverted from Tottenham High Road during the road closure (04:30 – 19:00).

After the match, bus stops D and K on Tottenham High Road outside Seven Sisters station, will be suspended. Use bus stops G and J ‘College of North East London’.

Further travel advice is available on the NFL website and also the Tottenham Hotspur website, where you can sign up to receive alerts about event dates and times at the stadium to help you plan your future journeys.

Yours sincerely,

Customer Information Team

Transport for London