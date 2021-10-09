North London’s Ballroom & Latin Dance academy, Live 4 Dancing, are finalists in the Anne Walker MBE Dance School of the Year 2021 Award!

Now in its 9th year, the Dance School of the Year Awards was founded by Anne Walker MBE to celebrate the achievements of dance schools worldwide. 2021 saw the largest ever number of entries. Dance teachers provide so much more than just a dance lesson, offering support and discipline and teaching young people how to work as part of a group that relies on each other. The Covid-19 Pandemic has shown just how important dance teachers are in the lives of a large proportion of the population. Dance teachers everywhere took to technology to support their students’ mental and physical well-being, by offering online classes as well as moral support, while the world was stranded at home. Entries are judged by completely independent professionals in the industry who may not know anything at all about the school.

Live 4 Dancing’s Director and Ballroom dance teacher, Cypriot Maria Kyriacou, said she is thrilled to learn that the academy are finalists of this prestigious award.

“I am so grateful for our clients, teachers, family and friends who have hugely supported the academy’s mission, especially during the pandemic. This journey has not been easy but we are committed to creativity and innovation. It is a massive honour to be shortlisted amongst some incredible schools, not just from the UK but Europe, Canada and Australia too. It’s a dream come true!”

The glamorous Dance School of the Year 2021 Awards black-tie ceremony will be held on 29th October and will be preceded by a Devon Cream Tea where the delegates will receive their finalist certificate.

Live 4 Dancing is a place where children of all ages, shapes and sizes learn to Ballroom dance and perform. This is a studio where creativity, individuality and self-expression is encouraged and has a community of teachers, students and families who are passionate about the performing arts.

The academy, which operates on weekdays and weekends, strives to nurture and develop talent, celebrate the achievement of students and inspire a love and appreciation of dance.

It is committed to providing a safe and positive environment in which all students can feel empowered, comfortable and free to be themselves. A structured class programme teaches students the Waltz, Tango, Quickstep and Foxtrot in Ballroom and Cha cha cha, Rumba, Salsa, Samba, Paso Doble and Bachata in Latin. A Latin Fitness class also gives mums the ‘me time’ they deserve! Students have the opportunity to take exams assessed by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) and take part in theatre performances.

For more information or to try a class, please email [email protected] or call 07990 842 796.

Web: www.live4dancing.co.uk