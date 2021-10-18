Kenny Jackett made two changes from last week’s 1-1 draw away against Barrow. Craig Clay and Aaron Drinan made way for Tom James who returned from suspension and Ruel Sotiriou.

Orient started the better of the two teams and had the opening chance of the game after three minutes. Carl Rushworth’s goal kick went straight into the path of Wood, and after some clever play inside the Walsall box the ball found itself at the feet of Hector Kyprianou on the edge of the box before he dragged his shot wide of goal.

Moments later Harry Smith had the home crowd off their seats as his overhead kick almost dipped under the bar, in what would have been a fantastic effort.

Walsall started to get on top after the 15 minute mark and had their first attempt of the game. George Miller jumped highest in the box to get a looping header on target but Lawrence Vigouroux collected the ball without trouble.

Walsall could have taken the lead after Rollin Menayese had a free header from Jack Earing’s corner, but his unmarked header flew over the bar.

Orient looked to get back on top but struggled to breakdown the Walsall defence. Shad Ogie made an impressive run down the left to keep the ball in play but unfortunately his cross did. Archibald had the last attempt of the half with a curling effort from outside the Walsall box which just goes wide of the post.

HALF TIME: LEYTON ORIENT 0-0 WALSALL

Kenny Jackett made two changes at half time bringing on Paul Smyth and Craig Clay for Ruel Sotiriou and Connor Wood.

Orient had the first chance of the half. Archibald put in a dangerous deep cross which almost found Harry Smith, but Smith couldn’t get a head onto it.

Orient put bodies on the line to keep the score level. First Tom James threw himself in front of a shot which looked destined for goal before the rebound stuck by Joss Labadie was headed off the line from Ogie. Walsall started getting the better of The O’s, getting multiple crosses into the box but failed to be clinical in the box.

Orient looked to be in when Paul Smyth latched onto a through ball and squared it across goal to Smith who would just have had to tap it in but the linesman raised his flag as Smyth was deemed to be offside.

The O’s were in again after the Saddlers lost possession from their corner which turned into an Orient counter attack lead by Paul Smyth who does extremely well to keep on his feet after two challenges. Smyth then played in the on running Smith but he couldn’t get his shot away.

Walsall had a golden opportunity late on when they crossed the ball across the face of goal which found Conor Wilkinson but he couldn’t control his header which went wide of goal.

That ended what was a frustrating afternoon for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium. Orient return to League Two action on Tuesday against Forest Green Rovers, with a 7:45pm kick-off at the Breyer Group Stadium.

TEAMS

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Wood (Clay 45’), Smith, Archibald (Kemp 72’), Mitchell, Pratley, Beckles, Sotiriou (Smyth 45’), Ogie, Kyprianou

Unused subs: Byrne, Happe, Drinan, Omotoye

Yellows: Smith, Smyth.

Walsall: Rushworth, White, Ward, Labadie, Monthe, Kiernan (Wilkinson 64’), Osadebe, Miller, Phillips (Shade 60’), Earing, Menayese

Unused subs: Rose, Bates, Leak, Perry, Sadler