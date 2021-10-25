Kenny Jackett made two changes to the team to that drew with Forest Green. Ruel Sotiriou’s equaliser on Tuesday night earned him the chance to start in place of the injured Paul Smyth, elsewhere, Theo Archibald played at left-wing back, replacing Connor Wood.

Stevenage made four changes to their starting XI, including inbetween rhe sticks – Adam Smith made his debut for the Boro, after his signing was announced prior to kick-off.

The O’s controlled large spells of the game and instantly looked to threaten the hosts. Tom James and Shad Ogie both caused the Boro defensive headaches with their long throws into the box.

The first meaningful chance for the O’s fell to Sotiriou. The ball trickle out to the edge of the area where the Cypriot rifled the ball over with his left-foot.

Tom James and Theo Archibald both registered shots, before Stevenage’s Brad Barry nodded over the bar, after the hosts threatened from a corner.

Hector Kyprianou’s dinked cross into the area was met by Harry Smith, who headed it towards the top corner, but Adam Smith did amazingly to tip it over the bar.

A moment later, James smashed the ball off of the woodwork. Both Smith and Pratley had shots blocked before the O’s right-back cushioned a left-footed shot against the base of the post.

At the other end, Lawrence Vigouroux did fantastically to keep the score level at the break. The ball was nodded on by Norris to List, who had time and space to find the net from five yards, but Vigouroux’s dangling leg blocked the ball.

HALF-TIME: Stevenage 0-0 Leyton Orient

Elliott List immediately looked to score the opener just seconds into the second-half. After beating Ogie, the Stevenage man pulled the trigger, however, Vigouroux was equal to it and helped it over the bar.

Kenny Jackett made a double change ten minutes the half, introducing Craig Clay and Aaron Drinan in place of Theo Archibald and Hector Kyrpianou, in a bid to shake things up.

Adam Smith made another vital save to deny Harry Smith twenty minutes from time. The O’s number nine found himself clean through on goal after a delightful through ball from Dan Kemp and his low shot was palmed behind by the Stevenage goalie.

Chance were rare in the second-half, but Orient should of been awarded a penalty when Sotiriou was bundled over by a Stevenage man in the area. Neither side could break the deadlock before the full-time whistle and the game finished goalless.

Stevenage: Smith, James-Wildin, Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert, Prosser, List (Andrade 82’), Taylor, Norris (Reid 82’), Lines, Barry

Bench: Anang, Osborne, Vancooten, Melbourne, Marshall

Booked:

Orient: Vigouroux, James, Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie, Archibald (Drinan 55’), Pratley, Kyrpianou (Clay 55’), Kemp, Sotiriou, Smith

Bench: Byrne, Wood, Happe, Omotoye, Papadopoulos

Booked: Archibald 32’

REF: James Bell