The construction of hotels and the completion of other projects, including the redevelopment of the old oil refineries area in Larnaca will place the district on the country’s tourist map, mayor Andreas Vyras said on Monday.

The mayor, who is also the vice president of the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company (ETAP), was speaking at a press conference on the occasion of the World Tourism Day.

“Tourism in Larnaca this year was mediocre, but better than last year,” said the president of Larnaca tourism board Dinos Lefkaritis.

The district attracted visitors from the traditional main markets, such as Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany, but in smaller numbers than in previous years “due to the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic,” Lefkaritis said.

But visitors also came from countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Israel, Lebanon and France.

The various European and international sports events, which took place or are planned until November, have also contributed to Larnaca’s bookings, Etap’s president added.

A stadium of the Cyprus Archery Federation and the Pyla community council is expected to open by the end of September which will also attract sport tourism, Lefkaritis said.

Various actions carried out as part of the Larnaca tourist board’s winter plan include renovating the facades of buildings in Piale Pasia, planting of trees along beaches and instalment of play equipment in linear parks as part of the enriching and greening of Larnaca’s beaches.

The nature trail along Aliki salt lake has also been improved while the tourist infrastructure in various communities has been upgraded including the promotion of alternative forms of tourism such as cycling routes, sports tourism, and the creation of three thematic beekeeping paths in the villages of Odou, Vavlas and Vavatsinias.

Commenting on the projects, Larnaca’s mayor said they “will open the doors wide for Larnaca to be included in the tourist map”.

“Despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, the interest of investors remains,” he said.

The Radisson Larnaca Beach Resort which is being built on the Larnaca – Dhekelia road in the Voroklini area will open during the 2022 tourist season “if the situation allows” the mayor said, while the luxury hotel in Voroklini Solaar Boutique Hotel that has been built on the site of the former Michael’s Hotel, is ready and will be operational in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the refinery area of the district is in the process of being cleared to be used as an urban space.