KOPA League results

Omonia Youth 1 Komi Kebir 3

Omonia 7 Nissi 0

Komi Kebir got off to a good start with some very powerful football they were winning 2-0 at half time with their gosls coming from Vasilios Theologou in the 25th minute with a half volley from the edge of the box.

Michael Melanarkitis added a second in the 40th minute when he rounded the

Omonia Youth keeper and slotted it home.

Komi Kebir added a third goal in the 65th minute when Uljan scored a phenomenal goal when he curled the ball from outside the box past the ppposing keeper into the top corner of the goal.

Omonia Youth never gave up and were trying hard to get back into the game and they reduced the score to 3-1 when a Andreas Kyprianou free kick was saved by the Komi Kebir keeper and Diego was there on hand to smash the rebound into the net.

In the other game Omonia hammered Nissi 7-0 with their goals coming from