Results

Pantel 3 Panathinaikos 5

Apoel 5 Nissi 1

LFA Sunday Cup

Grand Athketic 5 Olympia 2

What a great advertisement of entertaining football for the KOPA League full of ups and downs and excitement to go with it.

A second minute penalty from Pantel gave them a one minute lead but it wasnt long before Panathinaikos equalised through Serge with a long distance free kick.

They extended their lead in the 20th minute through a tap In from Andrew Yiasoumi.

A Pantel goal keeper mistake allowed Giorgi Lingi to increase Panathinaikos lead to 3-1.

The fourth for Panathinaikos came in the 35th minute when Stav crossed it for Andrew Yiasoumi to score.

To add to Pantel’s woes they scored an own goal.

The game then changed all of a sudden and Pantel were back in with a chance a shot saved by the Panathinaikos keeper Anthony rebounded to Pantel’s Ronaldo who blasted an absolute screamer from the outside of the box into the back of the net.

Then just before the half time break

Kristopher Charalambous slotted the ball home to make it 4-3 half time.

The second Panathinaikos went down to ten men when a player was sent off and still managed to score another goal through Zach to give Panathinaikos a 5 – 3 win over Pantel.

Apoel best Nissi 5 – 1 Apoel scored first then Nissi equalised Apoel regained their lead.

Half time score Apoel 2 – Nissi 1 Apoel scored another three goals to win 5-1.

Apoel svorers were Harrison Georgiou, Inarhu Martin and a Jack Lane hat trick.

Savva antoniou for Nissi.

In the LFA Sunday Challenge Cup Olympia lost to last years cup winners Grand Athletic 5-2 even although they took the lead i-0 with Alfie Bartram scoring, he crossed the ball in and the keeper saved it and he scored from the rebound in the 8th minute. They scored in the 16th minute to make it 1-1. Olympia then scored in the 22nd minute to make it 2-1 with Yemi scoring an unbelievable left foot shoot from the edge of the box on the left hand side. They then made it 2-2 on the 39th minute to go into half time at 2-2. But second half Grand Athletic scored another three goals to make 5 – 2 final score.