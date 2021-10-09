It’s time to party again! The official Privé Remix Party is back this Sunday 10th October! Greek band Knock Out are live at London’s O2 Academy Islington, (16 Parkfield St, London N1 0PS) together with DJ Andreas Michaelides on the decks, plus special guests PA’s Antigoni, Eleni C and G30RG-E.

Tickets only £25 and it’s not too late to get yours – visit ticketmaster.co.uk (handling fees and delivery may apply) or call Privé direct on 07956 242 473.

The event is sponsored by Archway Sheet Metal Works and Going Greek, and supported by The Elites.