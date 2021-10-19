National Thalassaemia Day October 19th

Did you know that one of the world’s most common genetic disorders; Thalassaemia usually goes undetected because people do not realise, they carry the gene SILENTLY in their DNA?

Did you know that if this gene is passed on from you and your partner, it WILL affect the HEALTH of your unborn baby for the rest of their lives?

What is thalassaemia?

Thalassaemia is a heredity condition that affects the production of the haemoglobin component (the oxygen carrying protein) of red blood cells.

Thalassaemia mainly affects those coming from regions such as South American, the Caribbean the Northern and Central Africa, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia and Southeast Asia. It is believed to have occurred as a result of an evolutionary response to malaria. In the UK, there are approximately 1100 individuals living with beta thalassaemia major.

Individuals living with beta thalassaemia major either produce little or no haemoglobin which results in severe anaemia. As a result, children and adults with beta thalassaemia major require lifelong blood transfusions ranging from every three to four weeks from as early as 2 months old, in order to stay alive.

Still not convinced this can affect you?

Do you or your partner’s family originate from any of the countries highlighted in red on the map below?

If the answer is YES, then the chances are you or your partner may be carrying the gene for Thalassaemia! It doesn’t matter what your background is, these blood disorders do not discriminate!

But there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Fortunately, The NHS has devised a screening project to test if expecting parents are at risk of passing these conditions on to their child.

What does screening involve?

At the moment the screening test is offered to all pregnant women in England and should be offered before you are 10 weeks pregnant. It’s important the test is done early – if you find out you’re a carrier, you and your partner will have the option of further tests to know if your baby will be affected.

However, if you are thinking about having children you can request for the test to be done at any point in your life.

All it takes is a simple blood test!

If you both have the trait then your baby will be tested to see if they have inherited a serious form of the conditions.

What if your unborn baby does have thalassaemia?

If the result shows your baby has thalassaemia, your doctor will speak to you about the conditions in detail and explain what options are available to you.

Further information

More information about the screening can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/nhs-screening

If you would like more information about thalassaemia, you can contact the United Kingdom Thalassaemia Society using the details below.

United Kingdom Thalassaemia Society

The UKTS tirelessly campaigns for patient centred care and is also involved in many NHS and governmental steering groups around the country to not only validate hospital units treating thalassaemia but also to ensure that every patient living with thalassaemia in the UK has access to proper specialist care and the relevant services they require. In addition to their policy work, the UKTS also funds research into new therapies with hopes of reducing the severity of medical complications that can arise from thalassemia and improve the health-related quality of life of patients not just in the UK but internationally. Their main aim for their members is not just to survive but thrive with thalassaemia!

UK Thalassaemia Society:

Web: https://www.ukts.org

Phone: 020 8882 0011

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @teamukts

Twitter: @teamukts