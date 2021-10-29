Italian President Sergio Mattarella has reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to the strengthening and deepening of cooperation with Cyprus in areas of mutual interest, during a private audience with Cyprus’ new Ambassador to Italy, Yiorgos Christofides, on 27 October.



A press release circulated by the Press and Information Office said that “on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Italian Republic, Mr Yiorgos Christofides, presented his credentials to the President of the Italian Republic, Mr Sergio Mattarella, at a special ceremony that took place at the Palazzo del Quirinale”.



It was added that “during the private audience that followed, Ambassador Christofides conveyed to President Mattarella the cordial greetings of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, along with the latter`s best wishes for progress and prosperity of the country and the Italian people”.



According to the press release “the Ambassador referred to the excellent level of relations between Cyprus and Italy, as both partners within the European Union and as Mediterranean states, and assured of his commitment to work towards the further enhancement of ties and cooperation between the two countries, both at a bilateral and at multilateral level, as well as within the framework of the EU”.



The Ambassador, said the press release, “had the opportunity to brief the President on the latest developments in relation to the Cyprus problem, as well as on the provocative activities by Turkey on the ground and at sea, within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus”.



It was noted that “President Mattarella reciprocated the cordial greetings of President Anastasiades and reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to the strengthening and deepening of cooperation with Cyprus in areas of mutual interest”.