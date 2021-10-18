Islington Council has helped more than 4,000 residents into decent jobs since April 2018, nine months ahead of its target and despite the economic downturn and huge disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest figures available show that 4,029 residents were placed into employment between the start of the 2018/19 financial year and the end of the first quarter of 2021/22 – that’s the equivalent of 3.4 jobs per day, every day.

The fantastic result for the borough’s residents is due to the huge amount of work undertaken by the council with its many partners and contractors. By focusing on local recruitment for local jobs, matching skillsets to vacancies, and offering tailored employment support, local residents have been able to secure decent jobs.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs, said: “This brilliant achievement makes a real difference for every single person who has been supported to find a decent job, enabling them to look towards a brighter future for themselves and their families.

“The benefits of moving from unemployment to work in a decent job are huge. Many of our residents will have noticed improvements in their mental health and self-confidence, a boost in household income and quality of life for both themselves and their families, and made new friends and valuable contacts in the world of work.

“It also benefits Islington as a whole. With more people working and spending locally, it strengthens Islington as a thriving, truly inclusive economy. I am extremely proud that, with a lot of determination and innovative thinking, the council with its partners has achieved this target nine months early – but we won’t stop here!”

The results build on the strategies set out in response to the recommendations of the ground-breaking Employment Commission report in 2014.

Since then, the council has made great strides towards carving out a fairer employment landscape for local people, and helping them to access the skills and support they need:

The council launched its first employment portal, Islington Working, earlier this year. If you’re an Islington resident looking for a job, or a local business looking to recruit – you can register, search and apply for jobs or upload and advertise your vacancies on the portal. There are approximately 2,000 residents registered on the portal already, and 110 employers offering live vacancies.

The council also organises events like the Health and Social Care Jobs Fairs and the recent Hospitality Jobs Fair, bringing residents in need of a new job face-to-face with prospective employers, with positive outcomes for both. The next Health and Social Care Job Fair is on 27 October at City and Islington College.

Islington Working Partnership was convened by the council in 2019, bringing together dozens of local organisations already providing employment support, to create a seamless model of targeted employment support for local people who need help the most. Its work includes sub-groups focusing on support for: residents with disabilities; local Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities; parents; and young people aged 18-25.

The service now checks in with clients after three and six months to ensure appointments are resulting in longer-term employment, as well as checking on whether workers are receiving the real London Living Wage.

The council’s iWork service has changed the local employment landscape in recent years. As a result, many employers, including council contractors, now offer jobs specifically to Islington residents, use accessible recruitment methods and have created flexible or adjusted roles – a model of personalised support that has made a huge difference to hundreds of local peoples’ chances of securing good quality, long-term and flexible employment.

The ground-breaking four-borough LIFT programme has also helped many local residents, including those from under-represented communities, to upskill and access jobs on their doorstep in the knowledge economy including tech, digital, sciences, and creative production sectors, and to support businesses and start-ups.

The council’s high-quality apprenticeships programme combines work experience, training and a competitive London Living Wage salary to Islington young people.

Islington’s targeted Kickstart scheme helps young people on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment to get paid work experience and develop teamwork, organisations and communication skills

