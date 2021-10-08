Fixtures
Friday 8th October 2021
World Cup Qualifier
Cyprus v Croatia
Saturday 9th October 2021
World Cup Qualifier
Andorra v England
National League
Dover Athletic v Barnet
Isthmian League
Haringey Borough v Cray 15.00pm White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Spartan South Midlands League
Aylesbury v New Salamis
Combined Counties League
St Panteleimon v Windsor 15.00pm Enfield FC, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL
Sunday 10th October 2021
KOPA League
Apoel v Nissi 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, Great Cambridge Road, Enfield EN1 3SD
Pantel v Komi Kebir 12.00pm Southgate School, Sussex Way, Barnet EN4 0BL
LFA Sunday Challenge Cup
First Round
Ball Tanks v Panathinaikos
Grand Athletic v Olympia
Monday 11th October 2021,
Middlesex Senior Cup
First Round
St Panteleimon v Brentford 19.45pm Enfield FC, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL
13th Wednesday 2021
Spartan South Midlands League
Baldock v New Salamis