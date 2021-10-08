Posted on

Fixtures

Friday 8th October 2021

World Cup Qualifier

Cyprus v Croatia

Saturday 9th October 2021

World Cup Qualifier

Andorra v England

National League

Dover Athletic v Barnet

Isthmian League

Haringey Borough v Cray 15.00pm White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Spartan South Midlands League

Aylesbury v New Salamis

Combined Counties League

St Panteleimon v Windsor 15.00pm Enfield FC, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL

Sunday 10th October 2021

KOPA League

Apoel v Nissi 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, Great Cambridge Road, Enfield EN1 3SD

Pantel v Komi Kebir 12.00pm Southgate School, Sussex Way, Barnet EN4 0BL

LFA Sunday Challenge Cup

First Round

Ball Tanks v Panathinaikos

Grand Athletic v Olympia

Monday 11th October 2021,

Middlesex Senior Cup

First Round

St Panteleimon v Brentford 19.45pm Enfield FC, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL

13th Wednesday 2021

Spartan South Midlands League

Baldock v New Salamis

 

