FA & McDonald’s Grassroots Club of the Year, Omonia Youth FC, have this month resumed their popular ‘Inclusive Football’ training sessions. The club, who are sponsored by Spector, Constant & Williams, Vas Barbers and V Jewellers provide the sessions every Wednesday at Winchmore School.

The young people have been delighted to be back and they make the most of every session thanks to the fun packed and engaging sessions run by the club’s FA qualified coaches.

Chairman Myri Demetriou says, “It is such a relief to be able to resume these sessions as both the coaches and young people look forward to them and the parents are so thankful and grateful. Even if we as coaches have had a bad week, the young people certainly put a smile back on our faces and it is so gratifying to know that we are putting a smile on their faces too.”

One parent, Natalie explains: “This has been a great opportunity for our socially shy son. He was never mad keen on football, but he has certainly enjoyed the social aspect and the coaches really encourage all ball skills. As parents, this is a great way to sneak some exercise into his week and the coaches make everything fun, which in turn makes him want to keep turning up. He is also learning new skills and gaining confidence, which is helping him in school and at the park. Plus, for us parents, it is a chance to meet and chat to others who are facing similar challenges with their children, which is always welcome. We are really glad we found out about these sessions. I definitely recommend them.”

Lead coach Kerem also adds: “Inclusive football is a place where everyone is a winner. We don’t just play football, but we tap into every player’s needs and bring out the best in them, as well as making it a fun, playful and safe environment”.

If you want to know more about the sessions or know someone you think would benefit from these sessions, please see the poster elsewhere on this page or contact the club at [email protected]

