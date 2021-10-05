Recognise these men?

Officers investigating an attempted knifepoint robbery outside Broadstairs railway station are today releasing images in connection.

At just before midnight on Friday 10 September, the two victims were approached by two men just outside the Kent station.

The two men showed the victims handles in their waistbands, which the victims believed to be knives.

One of the victims was patted down by the men, however none of his possessions were taken. The other victim ran away and one of the men swung a knife at him but missed.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 18 of 11/09/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.