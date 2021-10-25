This year’s London Trading Standards Week saw a focus on tackling illegal tobacco sales in our borough.

Our Trading Standards team carried out a range of enforcement actions throughout the week, including test purchases to catch out shopkeepers illegally selling tobacco products to children.

Sniffer dogs also played a part in finding illegal tobacco for sale in licensed premises.

Thanks to their keen noses, our team found and confiscated a safe containing illegal tobacco products from a shop in Wood Green.

This activity took place under Operation CeCe which is a National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HMRC to tackle illegal tobacco.

The week also featured a whole day focusing on business support, with a series of training and talks on subjects such as illegal money lending, as well as the night-time economy and the Ask for Angela project.