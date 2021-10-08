A brick-built extension at the rear of a mid-terraced house was destroyed by the fire and the ground floor and part of the first floor of the property were also damaged. A brick-built extension at an adjacent house and the fascias and soffits were also destroyed. Two men left one of the houses and three people left the adjacent house before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Shaun Coltress, who was at the scene, said: “The fire had started in a brick-built extension to the rear of a mid-terraced house and spread inside the property and to a similar building at the rear of the house next door.

“Both the extensions were badly damaged and the ground floor of one house was also damaged.

“There was a lot of smoke making it a very visible fire, prompting a high number of calls to our Control Officers.

“Firefighters worked quickly to bring the blaze under control and limit damage to the adjacent property.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 20 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1100 and the fire was under control by 1218. Fire crews from Homerton, Leyton, Leytonstone and Walthamstow fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.