Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on Mays Lane in Barnet.

Firefighters tackled a fire in a semi-detached house, where a large part of the ground floor was damaged by the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The Brigade was called at 1230 and the fire was under control by 1342. Fire crews from Barnet, Finchley, Enfield and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.