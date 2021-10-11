Remember to keep your distance, stopping distances can double on wet roads and can be up to 10x further in icy condition

London Fire Brigade attended 4,491 crashes and roadside emergencies in 2019 – that’s more than 12 every day

We don’t want to have to cut you from the wreckage of a car, and we don’t want you to have to live with the knowledge that you could have prevented a crash that saw someone else lose their life. That’s why providing road safety advice is so important to London Fire Brigade – and our firefighters.

What causes road accidents?

There are five main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the roads.

Travelling too fast for conditions caused 5579 collisions in Great Britain 2016, and 102 fatalities. Exceeding the speed limit caused 5102 collisions in Great Britain 2016, and 229 fatalities. Distracted drivers using mobile phones – caused 478 collisions in Great Britain 2016, 780 casualties, 35 fatalities Not wearing seatbelts – if you (or anyone in the car) doesn’t wear a seatbelt you dramatically increase your risk of serious injury Driving under the influence of alcohol – there were 3883 convictions for drink driving incidents in Great Britain 2016, and it was a factor in 1.7% of all collisions.

Data source: Department for Transport – Reported Road Casualties Great Britain: 2016