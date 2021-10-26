He is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Please contact us if you know of his whereabouts.

Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

William Robertson, aged 24, whose last known address is Bowes Road in Enfield, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary that occurred in Bushey on Sunday 5 September.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online quoting crime reference 41/68793/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website Crimestoppers (opens in a new window).