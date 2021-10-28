Managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

With the scheme celebrating its Silver Jubilee this year, Highgate Wood is one of seven parks to have been awarded their first Green Flag award back in 1996 and to have flown it every year since.

Alexandra Palace was also one of the iconic national landmarks to #GoGreenForParks as news of the awards announcement broke in a colourful show of appreciation for the spaces that mean so much to people.

The total tally for the borough is in fact 25 for 2021, with Alexandra Park (run by the Alexandra Park & Palace Charitable Trust), Highgate Wood (managed by the Corporation of London) and Tottenham Marshes (run by the Lee Valley Regional Park Authority) also receiving Green Flag award recognition too.

The full list of Haringey’s council-run parks to be awarded a Green Flag this year is as follows:

Belmont Recreation Ground

Bruce Castle Park

Chapmans Green

Chestnuts Park

Coldfall Wood

Down Lane Park

Downhills Park

Ducketts Common

Fairland Park

Finsbury Park

Lordship Recreation Ground

Markfield Park

OR Tambo Recreation Ground

Paignton Park

Parkland Walk

Priory Park

Queen’s Wood

Railway Fields

Russell Park

Stationers Park

Tottenham Green

Woodside Park

Cllr Mike Hakata, the Deputy Leader of Haringey Council and Cabinet Member for the Environment, Transport and the Climate Emergency, said:

I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve retained all our Green Flags for 2021 here in Haringey. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Parks staff, Friends groups and volunteers and I’d like to thank them all for their daily efforts to ensure our parks are well maintained and meet the highest standards.

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said:

As Green Flag Award celebrates 25 years of raising the standard, Keep Britain Tidy is delighted to be the custodian of a scheme that does so much to ensure our parks and green spaces go from strength to strength. At a time when parks have been at the heart of every community across the country, it is perhaps not surprising that 95% of the public thinks that their local parks and green spaces need to be protected. This is why the Green Flag Award is so important. It ensures that parks and green spaces are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible for everyone to enjoy and we look forward to the next 25 years.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available over on the Keep Britain Tidy website (external link).