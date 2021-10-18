Haringey has secured the largest slice of funding of any London borough and the second highest in the country to unlock brownfield land for hundreds of new homes, community facilities and employment opportunities for local people.

Almost £3.9m from the latest round of the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund will support the building of up to 475 homes across two sites in Tottenham.

At Ashley Road Depot, from which current leaseholders Veolia will shortly leave, £2.45m will help transform the site into a zero-carbon development expected to deliver 275 homes, the majority let at council rents.

The current proposal is for 60 per cent of the accommodation at the eco-friendly development to be council homes, with 65 per cent of these made up of three-bedroom properties.

As well as dramatically reducing each households’ carbon footprint, the high-quality homes will be surrounded by lots of open space and complement the major improvements planned for Down Lane Park.

A successful bid for £1.43m will help the council deliver a mixed-use development at Gourley Triangle with new workspaces, employment opportunities and around 200 homes.

Transformation of the Triangle, which forms part of the Mayor of London’s Creative Enterprise Zones, comes at an important time as the council seeks to support the borough’s economic recovery by investing in sustainable opportunities for residents.

Local people will be encouraged to participate in the design stage and alongside businesses, there will be a particular focus on including under-represented groups and young people in the engagement process.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development said:

I’m proud we’ve been able to secure the biggest grant of any London council and the second highest across the whole country to unlock and transform these two sites.

This latest funding news is once again a vote of confidence in our ambition to deliver sustainable development projects that will make a huge difference to the lives of local people.

Both projects will play an important role in delivering the first major house building programme in a generation, as well as providing new job opportunities and workspaces at Gourley Triangle.