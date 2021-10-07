Bulky waste collections

How the service works | What we can and can’t collect | Costs | How to book | Other options

How the service works

We can collect large ‘bulky’ items – like old sofas or mattresses – from your home.

The collection team starts work at 6.30am, so make sure items are presented by this time.

Put your items out for collection in an accessible location. This should be inside your property boundary.

Don’t leave your items in basements or areas that need to be accessed by steps.

Any fabric items such as sofas or mattresses should be covered up.

If you live in a block of flats, place your items by your bin store area, or where you would place your rubbish for collection.

Back to top

What we can and can’t collect

Bulky items we CAN collect

Beds and bed frames

Bedside cabinets

Bookcases

Carpets and rugs inside a tied bag (must be less than 80 litres)

Chairs

Computers and monitors

Cookers

Dishwashers

Doors (no fire doors or metal doors)

Freezers

Fridges

Mattresses

One-off collections of garden waste

Ovens

Printers

Sofas and sofa beds

Tables

Tumble driers

TVs

Wardrobes

Washing machines

Bulky items we DO NOT collect

Carpets and rugs (not inside a tied bag)

Car batteries

Construction waste, bricks, stonework, cement, paint, plasterboard

Gas bottles and cylinders

Hazardous waste, chemicals or asbestos

Masonry and tiles

Pianos (unless broken up)

Rubble and soil

Tree trunks and thick branches

Tyres

Waste from house renovations

Back to top

Bulky waste collection costs

The cost is £20 for Veolia to collect up to 4 bulky items from your home.

Extra items cost £10 each. The total number of items we can collect is 10.

How to book a bulky waste collection

Book a bulky waste collection through the Veolia Haringey contact centre:

Online: Book a bulky waste collection form (external link)

Tel: 020 8885 7700

Other ways to deal with bulky items

You can take a wide range of items to a recycling centre – find your nearest here.

Check our furniture reuse page to see if someone else could use your furniture.

You may also be able to take your items to one of the NLWA reuse and recycling centres (external link).

If you have any bulky items not covered by the services above, you can use LoveJunk (external link) – an online marketplace for the collection of bulky waste, furniture and appliances. It matches you to nearby licensed waste carriers and is free to use.