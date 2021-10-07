Bulky waste collections
How the service works | What we can and can’t collect | Costs | How to book | Other options
How the service works
We can collect large ‘bulky’ items – like old sofas or mattresses – from your home.
The collection team starts work at 6.30am, so make sure items are presented by this time.
Put your items out for collection in an accessible location. This should be inside your property boundary.
Don’t leave your items in basements or areas that need to be accessed by steps.
Any fabric items such as sofas or mattresses should be covered up.
If you live in a block of flats, place your items by your bin store area, or where you would place your rubbish for collection.
Back to top
What we can and can’t collect
Bulky items we CAN collect
Beds and bed frames
Bedside cabinets
Bookcases
Carpets and rugs inside a tied bag (must be less than 80 litres)
Chairs
Computers and monitors
Cookers
Dishwashers
Doors (no fire doors or metal doors)
Freezers
Fridges
Mattresses
One-off collections of garden waste
Ovens
Printers
Sofas and sofa beds
Tables
Tumble driers
TVs
Wardrobes
Washing machines
Bulky items we DO NOT collect
Carpets and rugs (not inside a tied bag)
Car batteries
Construction waste, bricks, stonework, cement, paint, plasterboard
Gas bottles and cylinders
Hazardous waste, chemicals or asbestos
Masonry and tiles
Pianos (unless broken up)
Rubble and soil
Tree trunks and thick branches
Tyres
Waste from house renovations
Back to top
Bulky waste collection costs
The cost is £20 for Veolia to collect up to 4 bulky items from your home.
Extra items cost £10 each. The total number of items we can collect is 10.
How to book a bulky waste collection
Book a bulky waste collection through the Veolia Haringey contact centre:
Online: Book a bulky waste collection form (external link)
Tel: 020 8885 7700
Other ways to deal with bulky items
You can take a wide range of items to a recycling centre – find your nearest here.
Check our furniture reuse page to see if someone else could use your furniture.
You may also be able to take your items to one of the NLWA reuse and recycling centres (external link).
If you have any bulky items not covered by the services above, you can use LoveJunk (external link) – an online marketplace for the collection of bulky waste, furniture and appliances. It matches you to nearby licensed waste carriers and is free to use.