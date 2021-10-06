Haringey Libraries is ready to welcome more customers back into the borough’s much-loved libraries as we increase our opening hours and services.

Eight of our libraries will be open until later for visitors to browse at their leisure, use computers to a maximum of 2 hours (pre-booking no longer needed but remains available), access our free WiFi and study desks all day and safely enjoy the spaces.

Bookable meeting rooms and free family activities such as the popular Rhyme times and Storytimes will also be making a comeback as well as newspapers, with more info as it becomes available.

Note: Stroud Green and Harringay Library will continue to be closed for major refurbishments.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Families, said:

I am delighted to announce that Haringey’s libraries are returning back to normal service.

Our staff have worked tirelessly in testing circumstances over the past year and a half to ensure that residents could enjoy as many library services as possible.

We are now able to increase our opening hours at all our nine libraries , including some Sunday opening, and bring back activities and events that were curtailed by the pandemic. Unlike other boroughs, Haringey has not only retained all its libraries but we are investing in them as vital local resources which belong to us all.

I’d encourage Haringey residents to have a look at our website, see what fantastic services are available in their local libraries for people of all ages, and then make a visit.

Library opening hours from 4 October 2021:

Library

Opening times

Wood Green

Marcus Garvey

Hornsey

Alexandra Park

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 7pm

Wednesday 10am to 7pm

Saturday 9am to 5pm

Sunday 12pm to 4pm

Muswell Hill

St Ann’s

Coombes Croft

Highgate

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 7pm

Wednesday 10am to 7pm

Saturday 9am to 5pm

Sunday Closed

Stroud Green and Harringay

Closed for major refurbishments.

