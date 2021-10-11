Posted on

The next round of Haringey Giving’s Together We Can Fund has opened. The focus of this round is on supporting children and young people who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Applicants will need to demonstrate that children and/or young people have either designed and developed the project or been actively engaged in its creation and design.

There are two grant sizes available:
• Small Grants Fund: £250 – £1,000 (Up to 10 small grants will be funded)
• Medium Grants Fund: up to £5,000 (4-5 grants will be funded)

To find out more about each Grant Fund and what to include in your application:
• Sign up to the Small Grant Fund webinar on Thursday 7th October at 12 noon here.
• Sign up to the Medium Grant Fund webinar on Thursday 7th October at 3pm here.

Find the guidance notes and application forms here.

