The next round of Haringey Giving’s Together We Can Fund has opened. The focus of this round is on supporting children and young people who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Applicants will need to demonstrate that children and/or young people have either designed and developed the project or been actively engaged in its creation and design.

There are two grant sizes available:

• Small Grants Fund: £250 – £1,000 (Up to 10 small grants will be funded)

• Medium Grants Fund: up to £5,000 (4-5 grants will be funded)

To find out more about each Grant Fund and what to include in your application:

• Sign up to the Small Grant Fund webinar on Thursday 7th October at 12 noon here.

• Sign up to the Medium Grant Fund webinar on Thursday 7th October at 3pm here.

Find the guidance notes and application forms here.