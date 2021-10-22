The Cyprus High Commission in the UK and Invest Cyprus (Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency) join forces with Raindance Film Festival to present an exciting programme of new films from Cyprus.The hand-picked films examine the everyday lives of people, but also address social and political concerns and aspirations. After the screenings, Q&A sessions with the filmmakers will follow, moderated by Cultural Counsellor and film specialist, Dr Marios Psaras.Supported by Ministry of Education and Culture (Cyprus) and Invest Cyprus – Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency.
In collaboration with the Cyprus Film Days International Film Festival.
Ex-championship diver Viktoras lives on the Greek coast. When an unexpected phone call summons him to Germany, he sets out on a road trip and crosses paths with Mathias – a free-spirited handsome hitchhiker. Stelios Kammitsis’ The Man With The Answers is a picture-postcard travelogue through Europe.Cast: Vasilis Magouliotis, Anton Weil
Writer: Stelios Kammitsis
Producer: Vicky Miha, Stelios Kammitsis,
Fenia Cossovitsa, Luca Legnani
Editor: Livia Neroutsopoulou
Music: Francisco Cerassi
Through the simple story of a man losing his dog, Smuggling Hendrix gives us a vivid demonstration of how the fences we build, both real and imagined, between ourselves and others, can be broken down once we recognise familiarity in the face of the unknown.Cast: Adam Bousdoukos, Vicky
Papadopoulou, Özgür Karadeniz
Writer: Marios Piperides
Producer: Janine Teerling, Marios
Piperides, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin
Hampel, Costas Lambropoulos
Editor: Stylianos
Music: Kostantis Papakostantinou
Chara’s family is everything to her, and yet she sometimes considers a life without them. When she strikes up a hesitant friendship with a shy and defiant teenage girl, she is inexorably forced to confront her existential angst and face a painful past that she’s been trying to forget.Cast: Angeliki Papoulia, Joy Rieger, Stella
Fyrogeni, Andreas Tselepos, Antonis
Kafetzopoulos
Writer: Janine Teerling
Producer: Janine Teerling, Marios
Piperides, Marek Rozenbaum, Michael
Rozenbaum, Ales Pavlin, Andrej Stritof
Editor: Stylianos Constantinou,
Kyros Papavassilou
Music: Christos Kyriakoullis
In an attempt to escape from an oppressive marriage, Elpida finds refuge in a fantasy world of vindictive violence. When a painter starts working in her building, she finds herself confronted by unquenchable desire, and the husband she does not love. Soon fantasy and reality start to blur.Cast: Stela Fyrogeni, Andreas Vassiliou,
Popi Avraam, Marios Ioannou
Writer: Tonia Mishiali, Anna Fotiadou
Producer: Andros Achilleos, Tonia Mishiali, Stelana Kliris
Editor: Emilios Avraam
Music: Julian Scherle
Funny,sombre,sunny, gloomy, provocative, hopeful, humane, the Cypriot shorts programme has it all, as Cypriot filmmakers explore a culturally rich and diverse cinematic landscape, just at the crossroads between East and West, waiting to be discovered.
Short Film programme:
A Girls, by Anthony Petrou
A Summer Place, by Alexandra Matheou
Amalgamation, by Nicholas Iordanou
I Don’t Like the Wind, I Like the Sun, by Tonia Mishiali
I Don’t Want to Forget Anything, by Vaggelio Soumeli
In Limbo, by Semeli Vogazianou
Losing Grace, by Athena Mandis
The Hunt, by Sholeh Zahraei
Cinematography Masterclass, by Haris ZambarloukosThis presentation is an intimate look at the cinematography of Haris Zambarloukos (VENUS, THOR, DEATH ON THE NILE) by the artist himself. In this detailed dissection, the Cypriot filmmaker will be breaking down an unreleased scene from BELFAST, his most recent collaboration with director Kenneth Branagh.