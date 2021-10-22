Funny,sombre,sunny, gloomy, provocative, hopeful, humane, the Cypriot shorts programme has it all, as Cypriot filmmakers explore a culturally rich and diverse cinematic landscape, just at the crossroads between East and West, waiting to be discovered.

Short Film programme:

A Girls, by Anthony Petrou

A Summer Place, by Alexandra Matheou

Amalgamation, by Nicholas Iordanou

I Don’t Like the Wind, I Like the Sun, by Tonia Mishiali

I Don’t Want to Forget Anything, by Vaggelio Soumeli

In Limbo, by Semeli Vogazianou

Losing Grace, by Athena Mandis

The Hunt, by Sholeh Zahraei