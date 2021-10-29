Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, briefed on Thursday his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, about the meetings he had recently with the Foreign Ministers of two UN Security Council permanent member countries and what they told him regarding the Cyprus problem.



More specifically, CNA has learned that during a telephone conversation they had Dendias briefed Christodoulides about the results of the discussions he had during his meetings recently with the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, and the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.



On his part, Christodoulides briefed his Greek counterpart on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem.



During their telephone conversation the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Greece also discussed about their actions at the regional level, as those concerning the trilateral cooperation schemes which the two countries have established with countries of the region.

Cyprus Foreign Ministry said in a post on its Twitter account that Christodoulides and Dendias had a telephone conversation during which “they exchanged views on recent developments in the region.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.